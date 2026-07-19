Automatic EPF transfer after changing jobs: Things to check before your balance is moved to the new account

Earlier switching jobs meant going through a separate process to transfer your provident fund balance from your old employer to the new one. This involved paperwork, potential delays and in some cases, issues with multiple UAN.

To make the process easier, EPFO has introduced automatic PF transfers for eligible members. This benefit is available to Aadhaar-linked and KYC-compliant Universal Account Number (UAN) holders when they switch jobs.

This provision is significant as it eliminates the need to submit separate transfer applications, thus reducing paperwork and additional hassle. Previously, transfer of PF accounts also required approvals from the older employer, the new employer, as well as the EPFO office.

When does the automatic transfer happen? The automatic transfer does not happen immediately after you join a new company. Under the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)'s new mechanism, the transfer process is triggered only after your new employer deposits the first EPF contribution.

Who can’t avail automatic EPF transfer facility Employees working with organisations having private and exempted provident fund system won’t be able to benefit from the automatic EPF transfer facility. The facility is only available to those members whose accounts are directly managed by the retirement fund body.

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In the case of an exempted PF trust, the employer manages the provident fund contributions on its own. Although the PF is managed privately by a certain organisation, it must comply with the rules and regulations set by the income tax department and the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

What to check before your EPF balance is transferred automatically While the EPF transfer process is now automatic for eligible employees, it will only go through if certain conditions are met. Before your balance is transferred to your new EPF account through the facility, make sure your UAN is activated and linked with Aadhaar.

Your KYC details, including PAN and your bank account details with the correct IFSC, should also be updated and verified.

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In addition, your previous employer must have correctly recorded your date of exit in the EPFO records.

If any of these details are missing or incorrect, the automatic transfer may be delayed or may not take place until the issue is resolved.

How to check previous work history on EPFO portal EPF members can login to the EPFO unified member portal by entering their UAN and password. Then they can use their registered mobile number to authenticate using a one-time password (OTP), which will allow them to access the portal.