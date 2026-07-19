Automatic EPF transfer after changing jobs: Things to check before your balance is moved to the new account

Earlier switching jobs meant going through a separate process to transfer your provident fund balance from your old employer to the new one. This involved paperwork, potential delays and in some cases, issues with multiple UAN.
To make the process easier, EPFO has introduced automatic PF transfers for eligible members. This benefit is available to Aadhaar-linked and KYC-compliant Universal Account Number (UAN) holders when they switch jobs.
This provision is significant as it eliminates the need to submit separate transfer applications, thus reducing paperwork and additional hassle. Previously, transfer of PF accounts also required approvals from the older employer, the new employer, as well as the EPFO office.
The automatic transfer does not happen immediately after you join a new company. Under the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)'s new mechanism, the transfer process is triggered only after your new employer deposits the first EPF contribution.
Employees working with organisations having private and exempted provident fund system won’t be able to benefit from the automatic EPF transfer facility. The facility is only available to those members whose accounts are directly managed by the retirement fund body.
In the case of an exempted PF trust, the employer manages the provident fund contributions on its own. Although the PF is managed privately by a certain organisation, it must comply with the rules and regulations set by the income tax department and the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
While the EPF transfer process is now automatic for eligible employees, it will only go through if certain conditions are met. Before your balance is transferred to your new EPF account through the facility, make sure your UAN is activated and linked with Aadhaar.
Your KYC details, including PAN and your bank account details with the correct IFSC, should also be updated and verified.
In addition, your previous employer must have correctly recorded your date of exit in the EPFO records.
If any of these details are missing or incorrect, the automatic transfer may be delayed or may not take place until the issue is resolved.
EPF members can login to the EPFO unified member portal by entering their UAN and password. Then they can use their registered mobile number to authenticate using a one-time password (OTP), which will allow them to access the portal.
After you are logged in, you can access and download your employment records by navigating to the ‘Service History’ section on the portal. Here, EPF members shall be able to verify all their previous employment details.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.