Automatic EPF transfer after job change? Avoid these 6 mistakes to prevent delays

Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on 8 July that Aadhaar-linked Universal Account Number (UAN)-based PF accounts will now be transferred automatically when members change jobs, eliminating the need to submit separate transfer applications.

While the process is expected to become much smoother, the automatic transfer is not guaranteed in every case. Incorrect records, duplicate UANs and incomplete KYC can still delay the transfer.

Here are some common mistakes employees should avoid: Don't let your records become inconsistent Automatic transfers rely on your records matching across EPFO databases. If your name, date of birth, or other personal information differs from that on your Aadhaar or PAN, it can delay the transfer.

Treat your UAN as a permanent number Your UAN should remain the same throughout your career. Inform every new employer about your existing UAN rather than accepting a new one. If two UANs have already been created, online transfer is not available.

You will have to submit a physical Form 13, duly attested by either your previous or current employer, to the concerned EPFO office. Once that is done, complete the KYC of the latest UAN and use only that number for future employment.

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Complete KYC before switching jobs Many employees update Aadhaar, PAN, or bank details only after facing issues. However, verified KYC is a key condition for a seamless transfer. Completing these formalities before changing employers reduces the chances of delays.

Check your exit date and last PF contribution An automatic transfer cannot move ahead if your previous employment records are incomplete. Ensure your employer has correctly updated your exit date, as this is mandatory for online transfer claims.

If your employer has not updated the exit date, you can do so yourself. However, the exit date should be within the same month in which your previous employer made the last PF contribution. So, check the last PF contribution date beforehand.

Don't ignore your first PF contribution from the new employer Automatic PF transfer is triggered only after your new employer deposits the first month's PF contribution. If the contribution is delayed, the transfer process cannot be started. So, check that your new employer has made the first PF contribution on time.

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Don't break your PF service history Instead of withdrawing your PF after every job change, transferring the balance helps preserve your service history.

This helps you meet the 5-year continuous service requirement to avoid TDS on eligible withdrawals, preserve your service for pension benefits after 10 years, and allow your retirement savings to continue earning interest.