Autumn in Korea on ₹2.75 lakh: How this Bengaluru couple planned a 12-day K-drama getaway

Shipra Singh
5 min read27 Apr 2026, 10:12 AM IST
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Jiwangi Singh (L) and Milan Tanna at their traditional Hanok stay in Gyeongju, where old-world Korean charm became one of the highlights of their 12-day autumn getaway.
Summary
By timing autumn foliage, choosing public transport over taxis and balancing splurges with savings, this Bengaluru couple explored Seoul, Busan and Gyeongju in 12 days for 2.75 lakh.

Chasing autumn in South Korea, Bengaluru-based Jiwangi Singh and Milan Tanna turned their K-drama dreams into a thoughtfully planned 12-day holiday.

When narrowing down their next international trip, the couple wanted a destination that blended culture, coastal charm and immersive local experiences—without stretching their budget. South Korea checked all the boxes.

They spent a total of 2.75 lakh, striking a balance between smart savings and meaningful splurges.

“We built our itinerary to save where it mattered and spend on must-do experiences. We skipped taxis for buses and metros, cooked quick breakfasts at our Airbnb, and still indulged in scenic train rides in Busan and skincare hauls from Seoul’s famed beauty stores.”

As part of Mint’s travel series, Singh shares how the couple planned a memorable and relatively affordable South Korean getaway.

Also Read | India, South Korea working to double bilateral trade by 2030: Goyal

Autumn calling

We began planning 2–3 months in advance, primarily to align the trip with peak autumn foliage—one of the biggest reasons we chose Korea.

Our visa took around 15 working days. To avoid last-minute delays and missing the foliage window, we opted to apply through an agent. The visa fee and VFS charges were about 4,800 per person. We paid an additional 5,000 (for both) to the agent who handled the process.

We chose to book through an agent for convenience and peace of mind, especially because our entire trip hinged on precise timing. We were set on traveling in November, with peak autumn colors and crowds beginning to thin, yet still plenty of foliage to enjoy.

That decision paid off.

The autumn colours in Gyeongju and Nami Island were absolutely surreal. The shades of red, orange and yellow made everything look straight out of a painting.

November brought a mild chill, but Korea’s winter readiness stood out. Heated buses, subway stations, cafés and even some bus stops made commuting comfortable.

We took a direct six-hour flight from Delhi with Air India, their biggest expense at 1 lakh. Though cheaper connecting options were available with Korean Air, we chose to fly direct to save time, avoid fatigue and maximize time on the ground.

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Three-city mix

We explored three cities—Seoul, Busan and Gyeongju— to strike a balance between vibrant city life, coastal experiences, and cultural immersion.

We travelled between them using a mix of high-speed KTX bullet trains and buses. The two bus journeys cost us around 11,000 in total, while the shorter 30-minute bullet train ride from Gyeongju to Busan was about 3,400 for both of us.

Although there were KTX options available for the Seoul–Busan return trip as well, we chose the bus since it was nearly half the price of the train.

Both Milan and I are huge K-drama fans, so visiting these cities felt both familiar and magical at the same time. In Seoul, neighbourhoods like Hongdae and Myeongdong had that perfect K-drama vibe with bustling streets, aesthetic cafes, and a vibrant nightlife.

We spent six days in Seoul, taking it slow as we explored the city, shopped for skincare, and visited popular spots like Nami Island and the Garden of Morning Calm. One of our favourite moments was a picnic by the Han River, which felt straight out of a drama scene.

Busan, on the other hand, had a more relaxed and scenic charm, with its coastal views, colourful streets and beautiful sunset points. We tried all the popular experiences, including the Sky Capsule, Air Cruise and Beach Train. These activities cost us around 15,000; the stunning views made every bit of it worthwhile.

Apart from these, I would highly recommend trying experiences like photo booths and caricatures. While they’re a bit pricey–around 7,500 per person–the beautiful snapshots made for memorable souvenirs for us.

Also Read | Why you should be wary of the unlimited vacation perk

Home between journeys

Accommodation choices significantly shaped our experience.

After research, we realised connectivity mattered more than staying in a tourist-heavy neighbourhood.

While Myeongdong is a popular base, it can be crowded and slightly expensive. Instead, we chose stays near subway stations, even if slightly away from the main hubs. Seoul’s efficient public transport made this an easy trade-off. The upside: quieter neighbourhoods, better-designed properties and more space for the price.

We opted for Airbnbs and serviced apartments, valuing kitchen and laundry access. With six days in Seoul and four in Busan, flexibility mattered. We even cooked our own breakfast to save time and money.

In Gyeongju, we stayed in a Hanok—a traditional Korean wooden house with central courtyards.

Experiencing a more traditional side of Korea in Gyeongju was one of the highlights of our trip. Staying in a setting surrounded by heritage sites, traditional architecture and peaceful landscapes felt like stepping into a completely different era.

Tap & travel

Getting around South Korea was seamless thanks to an efficient and affordable public transport system.

While taxis were convenient, we largely relied on buses and subways.

For airport transfers, we skipped taxis entirely—taking an airport shuttle bus on arrival and the airport metro for departure.

For commuting, we bought a T-money card, which worked seamlessly not just in Seoul but also in Busan and Gyeongju. It’s essentially a nationwide transit card that you can tap on and off across buses, subways and even taxis. It’s easy to find at convenience stores and can be recharged anytime.

In Seoul, the subway was the most convenient mode of travel. In Busan, buses proved better connected for their routes.

One practical tip: avoid heavy suitcases on the subway, as several stations involve stairs and limited elevator access.

Skincare splurge

A major highlight was exploring Korean beauty culture.

We spent hours browsing experiential stores like Olive Young and local pharmacies. The moment we stepped into Olive Young, it felt like entering a skincare paradise with endless aisles of sheet masks, serums and cult-favorite Korean brands.

We spent around 20,000 on skincare shopping, including products for friends.

Despite the splurge, we felt it was value for money, noting that similar products in India cost nearly double.

For anyone who loves skincare or beauty products, this is an experience in itself.

Also Read | Thai food moves beyond curry, makes a punchy comeback

Food trails

As non-vegetarians, we found the food variety extensive and affordable.

A sit-down meal for two cost between 500 and 1,000. Street food ranged from 150 to 350. We explored everything from convenience stores to vegan spots and Indian restaurants.

However, vegetarian options were relatively limited and more expensive compared to destinations like Thailand or Bali.

To manage both time and budget, we prepared simple breakfasts at our Airbnb using ready-to-eat items brought from India—an easy hack that helped us maximize our days.

About the Author

Shipra Singh

Shipra joined Mint’s personal finance team in September 2021, and writes on tax, credit cards, banking, estate planning and investments. She began her career in personal finance as an intern with Outlook Money magazine in 2017, and has since worked with The Economic Times and Entrepreneur India as a business journalist covering fintech and emerging financial services.<br><br>Over the years, she has reported on key aspects of household finance, tracking regulatory changes, market trends and evolving consumer behaviour. Shipra’s main beats are tax and banking products, with a focus on compliance gaps and their real-world impact for readers navigating complex financial decisions. Her reporting on GST and personal tax, particularly foreign asset disclosures and NRI taxation, has contributed to wider policy discussions and subsequent changes.<br><br>She also interviews market experts for the Mint Money podcast, covering topics ranging from stock market investing to how credit scores shape financial outcomes and access to credit.<br><br>Shipra has a keen interest in data-driven analysis and writing human-centric features that explore how people’s habits around spending, investing and wealth creation are evolving. Her work focuses on helping readers make informed financial decisions in an increasingly complex economic landscape.<br><br>Shipra holds a Bachelor’s degree (Honours) and a Master’s in English Literature from Delhi University.

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