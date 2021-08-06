Availed concessional loan from employer amid covid? Know the tax implications

There is a method of calculation of the tax amount. “The taxable value in the hands of the employee shall be calculated on monthly basis on the outstanding balance of the loan on the last day of each month. The interest shall be computed on this amount at the rate of interest as charged by the State Bank of India on the first day of the relevant financial year in respect of a similar loan (say, education loan, vehicle loan, home loan or personal loan). This interest is reduced by interest, if any, recovered from the employee. The balance amount shall be taxable in the hands of the employee as perquisite," said Kumar.

