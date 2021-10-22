Availed educational loan? These are 3 things to consider

Try paying small amount during moratorium period: The students are not required to make any repayments during the moratorium period, i.e. the time during the course plus one year after the course, or six months after finding a job, whichever is the earlier. However, students should be encouraged to take odd jobs to make repayments during the moratorium period at least the interest amount. Since, the interest amount do not get incurred, the burden lessen afterwards.