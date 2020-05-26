Avalanche or snowball: which is your debt plan?

In 2016, Harvard Business Review did research on the best repayment strategy. They found that the snowball method was the best way. People were more motivated to get out of debt not only by concentrating on one account but also by beginning with the smallest. In this strategy, however, the debt with the highest interest rate will keep rising. “Paying off the smallest loan has the benefit of reducing the number of loans. But there is a downside to it. The overall debt would not decrease if the loan with the higher interest rate keeps ballooning. This can lead to a lot of frustration as the borrower realizes that a big part (of the overall debt) is still outstanding," said Arnav Pandya, founder Moneyeduschool, an Ahmedabad-based financial literacy initiative.