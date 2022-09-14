Average credit score of Indians was 715 in FY22: Report1 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 05:23 PM IST
About 63% respondents in the study were found to have a score between 300 and 747, and the number hasn’t changed since FY21.
The average credit score of Indians stood at 715 in financial year 2021-22, as per a report by OneScore, a credit score monitoring platform.