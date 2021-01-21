Average investor holds 9 mutual funds in portfolio: Kuvera report

“I think more than average what it shows is that people add schemes as portfolio ages. So someone who is investing for 5 years has north of 10-11 schemes. People chase best performing funds but seldom think about how they fit to their already existing portfolio," said Gaurav Rastogi, CEO, Kuvera. “We also hear the naive diversification argument a lot - if you have a large allocation then invest in 3-4 diff large cap funds rather than 1. This basically ensures you won’t have any alpha over index. It brings you down to average category returns which in some cases are sub index," he added