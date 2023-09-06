Average tax return processing time cut to 10 days: CBDT

New Delhi: The average time taken to process income tax returns after its verification by the tax payer has been reduced to 10 days, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CBDT said that the tax department's efforts to provide seamless and expeditious taxpayer services are being continuously strengthened. "In line with the same, average processing time of income tax returns after verification has been reduced to 10 days for the returns filed for assessment year (AY) 2023-24 compared to 82 days for AY 2019-20 and 16 days for AY 2022-23," CBDT said.

The Income Tax department is committed to processing tax returns (ITRs) in a speedy and efficient manner, the statement said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As on 5 September, 6.98 crore income tax returns for AY 2023-24 were filed, out of which 6.84 crore have been verified. More than 6 crore tax returns of AY 2023-24 have been processed out of the verified tax returns as on 5 September, resulting in processing of over 88% of the verified tax returns. More than 2.45 crore refunds for the current assessment year have already been issued, the statement said.

CBDT also said that the department is not able to process certain types of tax returns for want of certain information or action from taxpayers. CBDT said that about 14 lakh ITRs for AY 2023-24 are yet to be verified by the taxpayers as on Monday.

"Failure to verify the returns causes delays in processing as the return can only be taken up for processing once the verification has been completed by the taxpayer. Taxpayers are urged to complete the verification process immediately," CBDT said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There are about 12 lakh verified ITRs in which further information has been sought by the department. Taxpayers are requested to respond to such communication expeditiously, CBDT said.

There are several cases in which the ITRs have been processed and refunds have also been determined but the Department is unable to issue them as taxpayers have not yet validated their bank account in which the refund is to be credited. Taxpayers are requested to validate their bank accounts through the e-filing portal.