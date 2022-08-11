Aviva India appoints Sumithasri Eranti Venkataramagupta as chairperson

“I am excited to delve into a new chapter in my journey at Aviva India as the Chairperson, working closely with the board and the executive management team. I would also like to express my gratitude towards the Board, and the shareholders for their consistent faith and support to me over the years. I look forward to guiding Aviva’s future growth, especially in today’s disruptive world," said Venkataramagupta.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}