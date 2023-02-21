Aviva India launches Aviva Signature Guaranteed Income Plan. Check details
The plan helps build long-term wealth and helps customers save tax and guarantees a steady income stream in the long run, the company said.
Aviva Life Insurance has launched Aviva Signature Guaranteed Income Plan, a non-linked, non-participating savings life insurance plan that helps build long-term wealth. The plan also helps customers save tax and guarantees a steady income stream in the long run, the company said.
