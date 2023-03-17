Aviva Life Insurance has launched Aviva New Innings Pension Plan, a non-linked, non-participating individual pension plan for building a corpus through one-time or regular premium payments which can be utilized to secure a guaranteed stable income stream in the form of annuity after retirement.

Aviva New Innings Pension Plan provides customers with the opportunity to receive a corpus of up to 336% of premiums paid, on maturity. Additionally, it offers better returns for policyholders aged 51 and above, making it an ideal choice for those planning for retirement.

With its flexible entry age and premium payment options, the plan allows customers to customize their retirement plan according to their needs and financial goals.

The plan allows hassle-free purchase with no medical examination; opportunity to build corpus of up to 336% of premiums paid, on maturity; multiple options to align retirement corpus to life stages; tax benefits as per prevailing tax laws.

"We understand the importance of early retirement planning and the benefits of compounding effects for a financially sound future. Aviva New Innings Pension Plan aims to promote early pension corpus planning and help customers achieve financial security during their golden years. With a variety of premium payment options and the potential to earn higher returns, our policyholders can trust that their investment will help them achieve their retirement financial goals," said Vinit Kapahi, head of marketing, Aviva India.

Aviva Life Insurance Company India Limited is a joint venture between Dabur Invest Corp and Aviva International Holdings Limited, a UK-based insurance group.