Aviva India launches new pension plan. Know the details1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 01:47 PM IST
- Aviva New Innings Pension Plan provides customers with the opportunity to receive a corpus of up to 336% of premium paid, on maturity
Aviva Life Insurance has launched Aviva New Innings Pension Plan, a non-linked, non-participating individual pension plan for building a corpus through one-time or regular premium payments which can be utilized to secure a guaranteed stable income stream in the form of annuity after retirement.
