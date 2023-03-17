Aviva India launches new pension plan. Know the details

"We understand the importance of early retirement planning and the benefits of compounding effects for a financially sound future. Aviva New Innings Pension Plan aims to promote early pension corpus planning and help customers achieve financial security during their golden years. With a variety of premium payment options and the potential to earn higher returns, our policyholders can trust that their investment will help them achieve their retirement financial goals," said Vinit Kapahi, head of marketing, Aviva India.