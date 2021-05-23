Avoid credit card for paying tax if you have a choice

“You have to pay a 1% penalty on the tax due if you miss the advance tax payment and another 1% if you miss the deadline for filing income tax. Usually, taxpayers can still file belated returns until 31 December. This year, the deadline for late returns has been extended by a month. If someone revolves credit card outstanding, the interest charges will be far higher," said Arvind Rao, a chartered accountant and a certified financial planner.