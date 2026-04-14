Avoid crisis on a rainy day: What is an emergency fund and how much you should save, explained

A “rainy day” fund or emergency fund is crucial aspect when planning your fiscal goals alongside the asset allocations, investments and retirement fund. Simply put, it is money set aside for sudden and unexpected situations, for example car repair, urgent house expenses, a medical bill or job loss.
The existence of your emergency fund can help tide over sudden needs without a loan, credit card or borrowing from friends. More than money, it gives you freedom to handle a crisis without putting immediate stress on your day-to-day finances.
The aim of an emergency fund is to cover unexpected expenses that could hit your daily needs or financial goals i.e. breaking your fixed deposits, pausing SIPs, or liquidating investments before tenure, etc. It also allows you room to deal with situations without immediately acquiring debt, unless absolutely necessary.
“Most people aim to keep 3 to 6 months of essential expenses set aside,” according to Clear Tax. It further noted that if you are a freelancer, have medical conditions or dependents, or are someone with unstable income flow, this fund should increase to cover 6-12 months of expenses.
To calculate your emergency fund:
It is advisable to take stock of your expenses every few months to keep a track of how much you are spending and if the fund total meets calculations.
“Build the fund slowly yet consistently and start with whatever amount you can and adjust yearly. Keep the fund in safe, liquid options like savings accounts, sweep-in FDs, or liquid/overnight funds,” the Clear Tax report added.
For example, if your monthly spend is ₹25,000 for six months that works out to ₹1.5 lakh as emergency fund. This can be built in stages, starting from ₹500-1,000 each month, or even a little more or less depending on your ability. However, the key is to consistent and habitual.
In a post on social media, CA and financial advisor Nitin Kaushik advised a two-phase build-up.
Your emergency fund should be separated from the accounts you use for daily expenses. There should be a minor barrier so that it's not too easy to reach for daily use; but liquid enough to access when required.
You should also stay away from investing your emergency funds in volatile assets such as penny stocks, volatile equities, which can fluctuate significantly in the short term.
Below are some options:
|Where to invest your emergency fund?
|Investment Option
|Access Time
|Risk Level
|Returns (Approx.)
|Best Use Case
|Savings Account
|Instant
|None
|2.5%-4%
|For immediate liquidity (1–2 months’ expenses)
|Sweep-in FD
|Within 1 day
|Very Low
|5%-6.5%
|Slightly better returns than savings
|Liquid Mutual Funds
|T+1 (next day)
|Low
|4%-7%
|For the bulk of the emergency fund
|Overnight Funds
|T+1
|Near Zero
|3%-5%
|For ultra-conservative investors
|Auto-Sweep Account
|Instant (partial)
|Very Low
|4%-6%
|For salaried individuals who want automation
|Source: Clear Tax
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies or user-generated content from social media, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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