Avoid high TDS rates by transacting online, filing ITR regularly

For example, if person A has filed his ITR and if he withdraws cash up to ₹1 crore, then no TDS will be applicable. In case person A withdraws cash which is more than ₹1 crore, then only 2% TDS will be applicable. If person A has withdrawn ₹1.25 crore in two transaction of ₹75 lakh in and ₹50 lakh, the TDS liability will only be on the excess amount that is ₹25 lakh.