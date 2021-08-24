Avoid percentage of AUA fees for a financial plan

Percentage of AUA: The majority of RIAs charge a percentage of the client’s assets under advice (AUA). This is often 1% per annum (p.a.) of the AUA. And the AUA typically includes investments in mutual funds, ETFs, direct equity, PMS and AIFs. The percentage of AUA fee structure harms clients in four ways. First, 1% p.a. is equal to the client paying 26% of the investment to the RIA over 30 years. Such an RIA is directly making the client poor rather than preventing the client from becoming poor. Second, such RIAs often push clients to move money from outside the scope of the AUA to within the scope of the AUA even if it harms the client. For example, they push clients to not purchase a primary residence; or to sell all real estate; or to stop pre-paying a home loan; or to stop using fixed deposits and voluntary provident fund. Third, to hold on to clients who are willing to pay such absurdly high fees, such RIAs build a very complex portfolio that the client cannot manage by themselves. Such complex products (e.g. active mutual funds, sector funds, factor funds) also have higher expense ratios which waste the client’s money. Fourth, such RIAs cannot primarily recommend passive index funds that have expense ratios of 0.2% p.a. because it will make it obvious that the RIAs fees are absurdly high. Hence clients should avoid the percentage of AUA fee structure.

