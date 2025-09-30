Avoid these 6 common credit card mistakes to protect your credit score and manage debt effectively

A credit card is a financial tool offered by financial institutions that allows users to borrow funds up to a fixed limit, commonly known as the credit limit.

To ensure healthy credit card usage, it is important to recognise early warning signs, keep utilisation under control, and maintain discipline in bill repayments. Beyond these basics, here are six warning signs of incorrect credit card usage that every credit card user should watch out for to protect their financial well-being:

I. Only paying the minimum due amount Always trying to clear out only the minimum amount due every month is a critical warning sign. This is not a healthy credit card usage practice. It can trigger hefty interest charges, fines, and penalties, prolong the overall debt, and even spiral out of control into a credit trap. That is why you should ensure that you pay the credit card bill in full and do not delay the payment to a future date.

II. Maxing out credit card limits Never overextend your credit limit. Consistently using more than 30 per cent of your total credit limit signals credit hunger, and over-reliance on borrowed funds signals poor credit discipline.

A very high credit utilisation ratio hurts credit scores and casts the users as risky borrowers in the eyes of the lending institution. That is why you should ensure that you stay within your stipulated borrowing limits and never force the issue beyond your repayment capacity.

III. Taking cash advances on your credit card If you are someone who frequently withdraws from credit cards, be warned. This is another extremely unhealthy credit practice. Frequent cash withdrawals from credit cards come with extremely high fees, instant interest charges, processing fees and other taxes. This facility should only be used to meet emergency financial needs. Regular usage of this service, i.e., taking out cash advances, is a clear indication of deep financial stress.

Also Read | Do credit card block the path to prosperity as Mark Cuban argued?

IV. Missing or late credit card payments Missing credit card bill payments, due dates, personal loan EMIs, or home loan EMIs, or paying late, is a very strong red flag. Such irresponsible debt management attracts penalties, severely damages the borrower's credit score, and negatively impacts the overall credit profile.

You should set automatic debit options and reminders to ensure that payments are cleared out within the due dates. If you are already facing serious financial difficulties, avoid taking any new loans or credit cards to keep things under control.

V. Applying for multiple credit cards Applying for several new credit cards clearly showcases that the applicant is under financial stress. When these applications are scrutinised by lenders or credit card issuing companies, the applicant's credit profile undergoes a hard inquiry.

When an individual's credit profile undergoes multiple hard inquiries within a short period, it can lower their credit score and complicate the situation, making future loans even more challenging to secure.

VI. Using your credit card for daily necessities Dependence on credit cards to meet essential expenses, such as groceries, fuel, clothing, and leisure travel, is another extremely unhealthy credit card usage practice. It indicates insufficient cash flow or living beyond one's means. This habit accelerates debt accumulation and negatively impacts financial resilience, credit scores, and the borrower's overall repayment integrity.

Also Read | What does current outstanding mean in credit cards? An explainer

In conclusion, monitoring these warning signs and practising disciplined credit card use ensures timely payments, controlled spending, and a strong financial future.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.