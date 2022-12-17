Avoid these mistakes to maintain good CIBIL score

3. Do not take only unsecured loans or multiple loans

Focusing only on unsecured loans like personal loans, credit cards, etc, can take a toll on your CIBIL score. It is always advised to maintain a healthy mix of secured loans like home loans, education loans, auto loans, etc to generate a healthy score of income. On the other hand, applying for multiple loans at the same time can bring you under the scanner of financial institutions and reduce your credibility.