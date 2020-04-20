Almost all the types of incomes attract tax deduction at source (TDS) and the payer of the income is mandatorily required to deduct tax according to income tax Act. However, you need not pay TDS on certain incomes, which are otherwise eligible for TDS, if your total income is below the taxable limit. To ensure no TDS is charged on such incomes, you can submit Form 15G or 15H to the relevant institution or person such as banks, landlords and so on.

Rate of TDS

TDS rates differ based on the nature of income and is deducted either at the stipulated rate by the tax department if the permanent account number (PAN) is provided by the recipient of the income or at the rate of 20% in the absence of PAN, whichever is higher. Once TDS is deducted, you can get the money back only when you file your income tax return and claim a refund.

How to avoid unnecessary TDS

Income tax department have prescribed self-declaration forms to avoid unnecessary TDS. In these form applicant need to give an undertaking that her income is below the threshold limit of income tax and hence exempt from tax. There are two categories of forms for the purpose—Form 15G is for those who are younger than 60 years and form 15H is for those above 60 years of age.

Typically you are required to submit these forms at the beginning of the relevant financial year. For instance, to avoid TDS in FY21, you should submit the forms now. But if you haven't done so yet, but had submitted the relevant forms for last financial year you can breathe easy. Given the lock down, the government has relaxed the requirement for those who had submitted these form for FY20.

In an order dated 3 April, 2020, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) stated that, “to mitigate the hardships of small taxpayers, it has been decided that if a person had submitted valid Forms 15G and 15H to the banks or other institutions for F.Y. 2019-20, then these Forms would be valid up to 30.06.2020." The aim was to safeguard the small tax payers against TDS where there is no tax liability.

However, if you have not submitted the forms during the previous year, but want to do it in the current fiscal, you need to submit separate forms for different sources of income. For instance, if you have fixed deposits in two banks, you need to give Form 15G or 15H as applicable to each bank. You can find these forms on the tax department’s website, incometaxindia.gov.in, or you can approach the bank and post office branches for the same. Some banks provide online facility to customer to submit the forms online.

Before you use these forms, make sure your tax liability during the year is expected to be nil or else you may need to pay a penalty. The forms are required to be furnished at the beginning of the year, but if you realise later in the year that your income is expected to be more than what you estimated at the beginning, make sure you pay the tax on the estimated income in the form of advance tax.

