Common reasons why term insurance claims get rejected1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 05:21 PM IST
If you think the insurer outrightly rejects your claim without giving you any valid reason, you can approach the Grievance Redressal Officer
Facing a term insurance claim rejection can be distressing, particularly when the policyholder is the primary financial provider for the family. Although the policyholder might not be present to address a denied claim, it’s vital to understand and avoid common pitfalls that can lead to term insurance claim rejections.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×