How is KVP taxed at the time of redemption?2 min read . Updated: 21 May 2023, 11:16 PM IST
A reader asks how to avoid double taxation on the interest earned from a Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) investment. KPMG India advises on tax implications and suggests offering the interest to tax on either a cash or mercantile system of accounting. The reader is also informed that a minor can have a PPF account opened on their behalf by a guardian.
In 2021, I bought Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) for ₹20 lakh. I have been paying income tax on the interest accrued on this every year and also include it in my income tax returns (ITRs) . Since there’s no provision of tax deducted at source (TDS) on the interest earned by KVP, its consolidated interest will reflect in my 26AS and annual information statement. What should I do to avoid double taxation at the time of redeeming the KVP?
