Finfluencers: A Safety manual for investors3 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 12:27 AM IST
The scam of finfluencers is growing like a forest that has caught fire
Here is a multibagger stock idea’. ‘How I made 50x on this stock’. ‘How to become a millionaire trading options’. ‘Stock trading income of one year trumps your job’s salary for 10 years’. These are some examples of statements used for financial misselling. And financial influencers, or finfluencers, trap you by exploiting your vulnerability and benefit from it.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×