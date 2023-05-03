Finfluencers: A Safety manual for investors

Two points that retail investors should never forget: One, “Caveat emptor" is a Latin phrase that means “let the buyer beware." Two, if it’s free, you are probably the product. “Let the buyer beware’ means it is the buyer’s responsibility to do the due diligence before buying any product or service. Here, the buyer is retail investors, who believe that they are buying a free product or service online when a finfluencer is offering them free videos or courses. What retail investors need to realize is that they become products for the finfluencers who get these investors addicted to their content and make money through brand collaborations or commissions on advertisements. Here’s a safety manual with five rules for retail investors to avoid falling in this trap.