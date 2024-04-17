Avoiding TDS: What are 15G/15H forms? Who needs them and why?
15G is a mandatory form and EPF subscribers must fill them to avoid paying the TDS if they are withdrawing over ₹50,000. FD depositors are also meant to fill this form to avoid paying TDS when their interest income is less than ₹40,000
If you are an EPF (Employees Provident Fund) subscriber, and at the time of withdrawal, you do not want TDS (tax deducted at source) to be deducted, you need to fill out form 15G. The TDS is deducted either by the bank at the time of transferring interest income to account holder’s account, or by EPFO at the time of transferring the withdrawal money into the account of the subscriber.