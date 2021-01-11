Axis Bank announces no penalty on premature closure of fixed deposits

“We at Axis Bank are continuously working on bringing new and exciting features to meet the changing needs of our customers. Thus, to stay ahead of the curve, we have waived off the penalty on all term deposits closed after 15 months. This new feature is in line with our objective to introduce customer-centric benefits by offering flexibility and convenience, while also improving our book quality," said Praveen Bhatt, EVP - Retail Liabilities and Direct Banking Products, Axis Bank.