Do you want to know how your application for a credit card from Axis Bank is going? The steps in the application process are explained, and how to quickly check up on the status of your application online or otherwise.
A credit card is essentially a financial gadget through which one can obtain funds against purchases, given out by a bank or a financial institution. It essentially serves like short-term loans. You would get a monthly statement listing all of the transactions that occurred during this month along with the amount payable so you could settle the sum wholly or in part. With credit cards, transactions are allowed over both direct channels and virtual media.
It means how your credit card request is being processed by the bank or other financial organisations currently. It shows that your application has been either accepted, denied, or under consideration. You will know when you will be receiving the credit card by keeping the status updated.
Step 1: Visit the main website of Axis Bank.
Step 2: Select application status after clicking on "Credit Card".
Step 3: Enter your application reference number or registered mobile number.
Step 4: When prompted, use an OTP or security code to authenticate the identity.
Step 5: The system will display the current status on submission of data, such as "in progress," "shipped," or “on hold.”
Customer service: To get an update, contact the customer service department of Axis Bank and provide them with your application reference ID.
Visit branch: For knowing the status of your application, visit the Axis Bank branch nearest to you.
In conclusion, monitoring the applications related to credit cards with Axis Bank ensures that the procedures followed are seamless and are carried out in an open manner. The status regarding the application can be easily checked online or offline followed by the respective action plan, if needed.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
