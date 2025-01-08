Axis Bank allows you to transfer credit card reward points to various hotel loyalty programs like Accor Live Limitless, IHG One Rewards, Club ITC, Marriott Bonvoy, and Wyndham Rewards. The hotel loyalty reward points can then be used to book free hotel stays.

Credit card reward points can be used for various redemption options. Some of these include paying for purchase transactions, availing of statement credit, purchase of gift vouchers, etc. While these are good redemption options, the value per point derived is usually around Rs. 0.25, which is not that great.

However, did you know some banks allow you to transfer credit card reward points to various hotel loyalty programs? The benefit is that you get a better redemption value, and you can further use the hotel loyalty points to enjoy free hotel stays. In this article, we will explore how you can transfer your Axis Bank credit card reward points to various hotel loyalty programs and enjoy free hotel stays.

Hotel transfer partners for Axis Bank credit card reward points The reward points earned on various Axis Bank credit cards are called Edge Reward Points or Edge Miles, depending on your credit card variant. Axis Bank provides credit cardholders with one of the highest options for transferring reward points to various transfer partners. The bank has tie-ups with 19 transfer partners, which include 14 airlines and 5 hotel transfer partners. The hotel loyalty programs to which Axis Bank credit card reward points can be transferred include the following:

Accor Live Limitless (ALL) IHG One Rewards Club ITC Marriott Bonvoy and Wyndham Rewards An Axis Bank credit cardholder can transfer their credit card reward points to any of the above hotel loyalty programs. Every credit card variant has a specified ratio in which its reward points can be transferred to a hotel loyalty program. The transfer ratio for some Axis Bank credit cards is as follows.

Hotel loyalty program Burgundy Private and Magnus for Burgundy credit cards Reserve and Magnus credit cards Atlas Credit Card Horizon Credit Card Olympus Credit Card Accor Live Limitless 5:4 5:2 1:2 1:1 1:4 IHG One Rewards 5:4 5:2 1:2 1:1 1:4 Club ITC 5:4 5:2 1:2 1:1 1:4 Marriott Bonvoy 5:4 5:2 2:1 1:1 1:4 Wyndham Rewards 5:4 5:2 1:2 1:1 1:4

For example, the transfer ratio for Axis Bank Atlas Credit Card is 1:2 for all hotel loyalty programs, except Marriott Bonvoy (2:1). So, two Atlas Credit Card reward points are equal to one Marriott Bonvoy loyalty point. For other hotel loyalty programs, one Atlas Credit Card reward point is equal to two hotel loyalty points when transferred to Accor Live Limitless, IHG One Rewards, Club ITC, or Wyndham Rewards.

Annual limits on transfer of credit card reward points Axis Bank has categorised its various reward points transfer partners into Group A and Group B.

Group A partners: Accor Live Limitless (ALL), Marriott Bonvoy, and Wyndham Rewards

Group B partners: Club ITC and IHG One Rewards

There is an overall annual capping on reward points that can be transferred to partners. The annual capping is for the calendar year from 1st Jan to 31st Dec. Within the overall annual capping, there is capping on reward points that can be transferred to Group A and Group B partners as follows.

Card type Overall annual capping per customer ID Annual capping on transfer to Group A partners Annual capping on transfer to Group B partners Burgundy Private 15,00,000 3,00,000 12,00,000 Magnus Burgundy 10,00,000 2,00,000 8,00,000 Magnus 5,00,000 1,00,000 4,00,000 Reserve 5,00,000 1,00,000 4,00,000 Atlas 1,50,000 30,000 1,20,000 Horizon 5,00,000 1,00,000 4,00,000 Olympus 7,50,000 1,50,000 6,00,000

As the above table shows, an Axis Bank Atlas Credit Card holder can transfer a maximum of 1,50,000 reward points to various transfer partners in a calendar year. There is an annual capping of 30,000 on the transfer of reward points to Group A partners, which include Accor Live Limitless (ALL), Marriott Bonvoy, and Wyndham Rewards. Similarly, there is an annual capping of 1,20,000 on the transfer of reward points to Group B partners, which include Club ITC and IHG One Rewards.

Transfer of reward points to hotel loyalty partners In the earlier sections, we saw the list of Axis Bank hotel loyalty partners, the transfer ratio and the annual limits on the transfer of reward points for various Axis Bank credit cards. Now, let us look at the steps for transferring reward points to various hotel loyalty partners.

To transfer reward points to hotel loyalty partners, visit the Axis Bank Travel Edge portal (https://traveledge.axisbank.co.in/). Click on the “Points/Miles Transfer" tab. Select the partner where you want to transfer the reward points. For example, suppose you want to transfer reward points to the Accor Live Limitless (ALL) program. From the list of partners, select the ALL program.

Log in by entering your internet banking customer ID and password. On the Point/Miles Transfer page, enter details like the credit card from which you want to transfer points (example – Atlas Credit Card), the transfer partner to whom you want to transfer points (example – All), your partner member ID (example All member ID), number of points to transfer, etc., and click on the “Transfer" button. You will get a confirmation message along with a Reference Number.

Note: Before transferring reward points to any transfer partner for the first time, you must visit the partner website and create a member ID (a one-time process, if not already registered). The partner member ID must be linked to the transfer partner in the Axis Bank Travel Edge portal (a one-time process). After that, you can initiate reward points transfers to the transfer partners as needed.

On submission of the points transfer request, you will receive an email with the Reference Number and other details. Once the points transfer is completed, you will receive an email again. The following is the TAT for points transfer for various hotel partners.

Transfer partner Turnaround time (TAT) for points transfer Accor Live Limitless (ALL) Up to 1 working day Club ITC Up to 10 working days IHG One Rewards Up to 1 working day Marriott Bonvoy Up to 1 working day Wyndham Rewards Up to 1 working day

Once the points transfer is completed, log in to the partner website and check whether the points are reflecting correctly. You can use the hotel loyalty points and do a hotel booking to enjoy your free hotel stay.

For example, suppose you transfer your 10,000 Axis Bank Atlas Credit Card reward points (Edge Miles) to the Accor Live Limitless (ALL) program. They will be transferred in the 1:2 ratio. So, your ALL account will reflect 20,000 ALL points. You can then use the ALL points to book an Accor hotel property of your choice from the Accor website/App. The Accor Group has hotel properties under brands like Novotel, Ibis, Pullman, Grand Mercure, Sofitel, Raffles, Fairmont, etc., in India and across the globe.

Enjoy free family vacations using credit card reward points We saw how you can transfer Axis Bank credit card reward points to various hotel partners and further use the hotel loyalty points for booking hotel accommodation. Similarly, you can use Axis Bank and other banks' credit card reward points to book flight tickets and hotel accommodation with their respective transfer partners. Thus, credit card reward points are an excellent way for you to enjoy a free family vacation.

Gopal Gidwani is a freelance personal finance content writer with 15+ years of experience. He can be reached at LinkedIn.