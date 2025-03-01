Money
Axis Bank cracks down on customers who gamed its rewards system—even those who left
Shipra Singh 5 min read 01 Mar 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- A glitch let some Axis Bank credit cardholders amass reward points on refunded transactions. Now, the bank is demanding repayment, even from those who have closed their accounts—raising questions about fairness and retroactive rule enforcement.
A Gurgaon resident was blindsided by an email from Axis Bank demanding ₹23.25 lakh for excess reward points acquired through a loophole.
