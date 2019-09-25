Private sector lender Axis Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from today, 25th September 2019. Axis Bank offers FDs across different maturities, ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The bank had earlier revised the interest rate on FDs on 9th September 2019. After the latest revision, Axis Bank is offering 3.50% interest on FDs between 7 days to 14 days. On FDs between 15 days to 29 days and 30 days to 45 days, Axis Bank is offering 4.00% and 5.20% interest respectively. For 46 days to less than 3 months, the interest rate is 5.65%. For FDs with 3 months to less than 6 months, Axis Bank will give 5.75% interest now. On FDs maturing between 6 months to less than 9 months, the bank is giving an interest rate of 6.25%. For FDs maturities tenure 9 months to less than 1 year, Axis Bank will pay an interest rate of 6.35%.

Axis Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

7 days to 14 days 3.50%

15 days to 29 days 4.00%

30 days to 45 days 5.20%

46 days to 60 days 5.65%

61 days < 3 months 5.65%

3 months < 4 months 5.75%

4 months < 5 months 5.75%

5 months < 6 months 5.75%

6 months < 7 months 6.25%

7 months < 8 months 6.25%

8 months < 9 months 6.25%

9 months < 10 months 6.35%

10 months < 11 months 6.35%

11 months < 1 year 6.35%

Axis Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between 1 year and less than 2 years

Axis Bank pays interest rate of 6.60% on FDs between 1 year to less than 1 year 25 days. Term deposits maturing in 1 year 25 days to less than 18 months will fetch you an interest rate of 6.70%. For FDs maturing in 18 months to less than 2 years, Axis Bank is giving 6.80% interest.

1 year < 1 year 5 days 6.60%

1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 6.60%

1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 6.60%

1 year 25 days < 13 months 6.70%

13 months < 14 months 6.70%

14 months < 15 months 6.70%

15 months < 16 months 6.70%

16 months < 17 months 6.70%

17 months < 18 months 6.70%

18 Months < 2 years 6.80%

Axis Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between 2 years and 10 years

The long-term deposits in Axis Bank will fetch you an interest ranging from 6.75-7.00% depending upon the tenure you choose. After the latest revision, Axis Bank will give 7.00% interest on FDs maturing in 2 years and 3 years. For deposits with maturity period 3 and 10 years, the bank will now give 6.75% interest.

2 years < 30 months 7.00%

30 months < 3 years 7.00%

3 years < 5 years 6.75%

5 years to 10 years 6.75%

Axis Bank pays higher interest rate to senior citizens on select maturities. After the latest revision, the bank is offering interest rate ranging from 3.50% to 7.65% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.



