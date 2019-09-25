Axis Bank latest FD rates.
Axis Bank cuts fixed deposit rates for second time in a month. Latest FD rates here

2 min read . Updated: 25 Sep 2019, 10:31 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Axis Bank pays higher interest rate to senior citizens on select maturities
  • The bank had earlier revised the interest rate on FDs on 9th September 2019

Private sector lender Axis Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from today, 25th September 2019. Axis Bank offers FDs across different maturities, ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The bank had earlier revised the interest rate on FDs on 9th September 2019. After the latest revision, Axis Bank is offering 3.50% interest on FDs between 7 days to 14 days. On FDs between 15 days to 29 days and 30 days to 45 days, Axis Bank is offering 4.00% and 5.20% interest respectively. For 46 days to less than 3 months, the interest rate is 5.65%. For FDs with 3 months to less than 6 months, Axis Bank will give 5.75% interest now. On FDs maturing between 6 months to less than 9 months, the bank is giving an interest rate of 6.25%. For FDs maturities tenure 9 months to less than 1 year, Axis Bank will pay an interest rate of 6.35%.

Axis Bank latest FD interest rates (below 2 crore) for general public

7 days to 14 days 3.50%

15 days to 29 days 4.00%

30 days to 45 days 5.20%

46 days to 60 days 5.65%

61 days < 3 months 5.65%

3 months < 4 months 5.75%

4 months < 5 months 5.75%

5 months < 6 months 5.75%

6 months < 7 months 6.25%

7 months < 8 months 6.25%

8 months < 9 months 6.25%

9 months < 10 months 6.35%

10 months < 11 months 6.35%

11 months < 1 year 6.35%

Axis Bank latest FD interest rates (below 2 crore) for general public for maturity between 1 year and less than 2 years

Axis Bank pays interest rate of 6.60% on FDs between 1 year to less than 1 year 25 days. Term deposits maturing in 1 year 25 days to less than 18 months will fetch you an interest rate of 6.70%. For FDs maturing in 18 months to less than 2 years, Axis Bank is giving 6.80% interest.

1 year < 1 year 5 days 6.60%

1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 6.60%

1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 6.60%

1 year 25 days < 13 months 6.70%

13 months < 14 months 6.70%

14 months < 15 months 6.70%

15 months < 16 months 6.70%

16 months < 17 months 6.70%

17 months < 18 months 6.70%

18 Months < 2 years 6.80%

Axis Bank latest FD interest rates (below 2 crore) for general public for maturity between 2 years and 10 years

The long-term deposits in Axis Bank will fetch you an interest ranging from 6.75-7.00% depending upon the tenure you choose. After the latest revision, Axis Bank will give 7.00% interest on FDs maturing in 2 years and 3 years. For deposits with maturity period 3 and 10 years, the bank will now give 6.75% interest.

2 years < 30 months 7.00%

30 months < 3 years 7.00%

3 years < 5 years 6.75%

5 years to 10 years 6.75%

Axis Bank pays higher interest rate to senior citizens on select maturities. After the latest revision, the bank is offering interest rate ranging from 3.50% to 7.65% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.


