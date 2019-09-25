Private sector lender Axis Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from today, 25th September 2019. Axis Bank offers FDs across different maturities, ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The bank had earlier revised the interest rate on FDs on 9th September 2019. After the latest revision, Axis Bank is offering 3.50% interest on FDs between 7 days to 14 days. On FDs between 15 days to 29 days and 30 days to 45 days, Axis Bank is offering 4.00% and 5.20% interest respectively. For 46 days to less than 3 months, the interest rate is 5.65%. For FDs with 3 months to less than 6 months, Axis Bank will give 5.75% interest now. On FDs maturing between 6 months to less than 9 months, the bank is giving an interest rate of 6.25%. For FDs maturities tenure 9 months to less than 1 year, Axis Bank will pay an interest rate of 6.35%.
Axis Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public
7 days to 14 days 3.50%
15 days to 29 days 4.00%
30 days to 45 days 5.20%
46 days to 60 days 5.65%
61 days < 3 months 5.65%
3 months < 4 months 5.75%
4 months < 5 months 5.75%
5 months < 6 months 5.75%
6 months < 7 months 6.25%
7 months < 8 months 6.25%
8 months < 9 months 6.25%
9 months < 10 months 6.35%
10 months < 11 months 6.35%
11 months < 1 year 6.35%
Axis Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between 1 year and less than 2 years
Axis Bank pays interest rate of 6.60% on FDs between 1 year to less than 1 year 25 days. Term deposits maturing in 1 year 25 days to less than 18 months will fetch you an interest rate of 6.70%. For FDs maturing in 18 months to less than 2 years, Axis Bank is giving 6.80% interest.
1 year < 1 year 5 days 6.60%
1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 6.60%
1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 6.60%
1 year 25 days < 13 months 6.70%
13 months < 14 months 6.70%
14 months < 15 months 6.70%
15 months < 16 months 6.70%
16 months < 17 months 6.70%
17 months < 18 months 6.70%
18 Months < 2 years 6.80%
Axis Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between 2 years and 10 years
The long-term deposits in Axis Bank will fetch you an interest ranging from 6.75-7.00% depending upon the tenure you choose. After the latest revision, Axis Bank will give 7.00% interest on FDs maturing in 2 years and 3 years. For deposits with maturity period 3 and 10 years, the bank will now give 6.75% interest.
2 years < 30 months 7.00%
30 months < 3 years 7.00%
3 years < 5 years 6.75%
5 years to 10 years 6.75%
Axis Bank pays higher interest rate to senior citizens on select maturities. After the latest revision, the bank is offering interest rate ranging from 3.50% to 7.65% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.