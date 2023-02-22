Axis Bank enables cross-border transaction in real time via UPI
Currently, Axis Bank will settle these transactions to beneficiaries holding an account with or are registered on the UPI App of the six banks -- SBI, IOB, Indian Bank, ICICI, DBS and Axis Bank
Axis Bank has enabled cross-border transactions in real-time via the UPI Network following the move by India and Singapore to link their quick payment systems, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and PayNow, easing the process of fund transfers between individuals in the two Asian nations.
