Axis Bank festive offers 2026: 100% car loan funding, 30-minute disbursal, EV discounts and other benefits

Ahead of Diwali, Axis Bank has announced a range of festive offers across its retail and business banking products. The offers include car and two-wheeler loans, home loans, education loans and credit cards.

The vehicle finance opportunities include faster loan approval and disbursement, reduced processing fees and additional charges, along with special pricing for electric vehicles, as detailed in a report by ETAuto.

Under its car loan scheme, Axis Bank is offering customers financing of up to 100% of a vehicle’s on-road price, with funds disbursed within 30 minutes. Borrowers can also avail a 50% reduction in processing fees and associated charges, and a 10 basis point discount on the interest rate, on select car models, subject to the terms and conditions.

The repayment tenure for the car loan can be extended up to eight years, and foreclosure charges are waived after 24 months, subject to the applicable terms and conditions, said Axis Bank.

Two-wheeler loans and other festive offers For two-wheeler buyers, Axis Bank is offering loan disbursement within 30 minutes. The applicable interest rates for superbike loans start at 10.75% per annum, whereas electric two-wheeler buyers can receive a 0.5% pricing discount.

Also Read | Buying a home this Diwali? Check home loan rates

The bank has announced several other similar offers across distinct lending products. Domestic education loans are available at interest rates starting from 7.25% per annum, with processing fees starting at zero. Eligible international education loan applicants and aspirants can receive a 0.25% discount on applicable rack rates.

For small businesses, the bank is offering a 50% waiver on login fees for select secured working capital products. This includes cash credit, overdraft, and term loans. This exclusive opportunity is valid until 31 December, and for them, standard processing fees will continue to apply, said the bank.

Credit card and home loan benefits Axis Bank credit card holders can avail more than 200 festive offers on electronics, travel, shopping, lifestyle, and home furnishings this Diwali. Eligible purchase and EMI transactions can attract discounts and benefits of up to 20% at participating brands.

Now, for home loans, the banking institution has set the login fee at ₹999 + GST. The bank's offer also includes a waiver of 12 EMIs and faster principal repayment, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

It is a given that these offers can help in reducing the upfront cost of borrowing; provided an individual plans strategically, customers should still carefully compare applicable interest rates on loans, processing charges, other associated expenses, and the total repayment obligation they will be required to pay before opting for a loan.