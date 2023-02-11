Axis Bank hikes FD rates by up to 7.26% effective from today
- The private sector lender Axis Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
The private sector lender Axis Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. This announcement had been made by Axis Bank in line with the repo rate hike of RBI on Wednesday by 25 bps to 6.50%. Following the announcement, Axis Bank is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.50% to 7.00% for the general public and 6.00% to 7.75% for senior citizens. Deposits with a maturity period of two years to thirty months will provide a maximum return of 8.01% for elderly individuals and 7.26% for non-senior individuals. According to the Axis Bank website, the new rates are in effect as of today, February 11, 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×