Axis Bank hikes FD rates by up to 7.26% effective from today

Axis Bank FD Rates

The bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.50% on fixed deposits that mature in the next 7 days to 45 days, while Axis Bank is now providing an interest rate of 4.00% on deposits that mature in the next 46 days to 60 days. Axis Bank is now providing interest rates of 4.50% and 4.75% on deposits with terms ranging from 61 days to three months and three months to six months, respectively. Deposits that mature in 6 to 9 months will now pay interest at a rate of 5.75%, while those that mature in 9 to 12 months will now earn interest at a rate of 6.00%.