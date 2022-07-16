Axis Bank hikes FD rates on certain tenures. Check latest rates here

Axis Bank has also joined the trend of hiking fixed deposit interest rates on various tenures for its customers. The FD rate has been increased by 25 basis points each for deposits below ₹2 crore on maturity period of 6 months to less than 7 months, and 8 months and less than 9 months. The new rates are applicable from July 16, 2022. Many banks like SBI, IDBI Bank, DBS Bank, and Canara Bank among others have hiked their interest rates on FDs making them more attractive to customers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}