Axis Bank hikes FD rates on certain tenures. Check latest rates here

Now, Axis Bank offers a 4.65% rate from a 4.40% rate on tenures of 6 months to less than 7 months, and 8 months and less than 9 months. Meanwhile, a senior citizen earns a 4.90% rate from a 4.65% rate on these tenures.
Axis Bank has also joined the trend of hiking fixed deposit interest rates on various tenures for its customers. The FD rate has been increased by 25 basis points each for deposits below ₹2 crore on maturity period of 6 months to less than 7 months, and 8 months and less than 9 months. The new rates are applicable from July 16, 2022. Many banks like SBI, IDBI Bank, DBS Bank, and Canara Bank among others have hiked their interest rates on FDs making them more attractive to customers.
This is what you will earn on your fixed deposits at Axis Bank from Saturday onward:
The bank offers a 2.50% rate on 7 days t0 29 days tenure to the general category and senior citizens. The rate is around 3% on tenures starting 30 days to less than 3 months. Further, the rate is 3.50% on maturity period from 3 months to less than 6 months. The bank offers a 4.40% rate on 7 months to less 8 months tenure, while on this tenure - the rate is at 4.65% on senior citizens.
Meanwhile, the bank offers 4.75% on tenures from 9 months to less than 1 year to regular customers, while the rate is 5% for senior citizens.
The interest rate is at 5.45% for the general category and at 6.10% for senior citizens on tenures from 1 year to less than 1 year 11 days.
The bank gives 5.75% to the general category on 1 year 11 days less than 1 year 25 days, and 5 years to 10 years. The rate is 6.40% for senior citizens on 1 year 11 days less than 1 year 25 days tenure and the highest at 6.50% on 5 years to 10 years tenure.
Axis Bank provides a 5.60% rate for the general category and a 6.25% rate on senior citizens on tenures from 1 year 25 days to less than 2 years. Furthermore, the bank gives 5.70% and 6.35% to these investors on tenures from 2 years to less than 5 years.