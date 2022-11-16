Axis bank hikes FD rates twice in a month, this time by up to 20 bps

On November 15, 2022, Axis Bank, one of the top public sector lenders, increased interest rates once again on fixed deposits worth less than ₹2 Cr. The bank has already increased interest rates on deposits with maturities ranging from 46 days to 10 years by up to 115 bps on November 5, 2022. However, the bank has increased FD rates this time, for the second time in a month, by up to 20 bps on a variety of tenors. Based on the recent hike announced on Tuesday, the bank has lifted the interest rate on fixed-deposits (FDs) maturing in the next 15 to 18 months by 15 basis points to 6.40% and in the next 18 to 3 years by up to 20 basis points to 6.50%.

