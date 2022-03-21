Axis Bank hikes interest rate on fixed deposits for this tenure. Details here

Axis Bank hikes interest rate on fixed deposits for this tenure. Details here1 min read . 04:20 PM IST
- Private lender Axis Bank has increased interest rates on fixed deposits for tenure 1-year 11 days to less than 1-year 25 days by 5 basis points
Private lender Axis Bank has increased interest rates on fixed deposits for tenure 1-year 11 days to less than 1-year 25 days by 5 basis points to 5.30%. The revised rate will be applicable from 21 March.
The interest rates for all other tenures remain the same. Last, they were revised on 17 March.
According to data available with the Axis Bank website, the earlier rate for the same tenure is 5.25%. For senior citizens, the rate is revised upward to 5.80%. Senior citizens get 0.50% more interest on all the tenures.
Axis Bank offers the highest interest rate of 5.75% on fixed deposit of tenure from 5 years to 10 years.
The private lender has revised interest rates on FDs across tenures recently. After the latest revision on 17 March on deposits less than 2 crores, for term deposits maturing in 18 months to less than 2 years, Axis Bank gives 5.25% interest.
For deposits for 2 years but less than 30 months, Axis Bank gives 5.40% interest. For long-term deposits maturing in more than 3 years to less than 5 years, Axis Bank offers an interest rate of 5.40%. And deposits maturing in 5 years to 10 years will fetch you an interest rate of 5.75%.
Axis Bank FD rates for senior citizens
Senior citizens will get an interest rate ranging from 2.5% to 6.50% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.
Earlier, banks like the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank revised their FD interest rates.
(With inputs from ANI)
