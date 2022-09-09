Axis Bank hikes interest rates by 25 bps on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr3 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 02:45 PM IST
- Axis Bank has announced an interest rate hike for its fixed deposits below ₹2 crore.
Axis Bank has announced an interest rate hike for its fixed deposits below ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new interest rates went into effect today, September 9, 2022. The bank has raised interest rates across a range of tenors in response to the change. The bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits by 25 bps for maturities ranging from 7 days to 6 months.