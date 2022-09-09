Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Axis Bank hikes interest rates by 25 bps on fixed deposits of less than 2 Cr

Axis Bank hikes interest rates by 25 bps on fixed deposits of less than 2 Cr

Axis Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits by 25 bps for maturities ranging from 7 days to 6 months.
3 min read . 02:45 PM ISTVipul Das

  • Axis Bank has announced an interest rate hike for its fixed deposits below 2 crore.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Axis Bank has announced an interest rate hike for its fixed deposits below 2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new interest rates went into effect today, September 9, 2022. The bank has raised interest rates across a range of tenors in response to the change. The bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits by 25 bps for maturities ranging from 7 days to 6 months.

Axis Bank has announced an interest rate hike for its fixed deposits below 2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new interest rates went into effect today, September 9, 2022. The bank has raised interest rates across a range of tenors in response to the change. The bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits by 25 bps for maturities ranging from 7 days to 6 months.

Axis Bank FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days the bank has hiked the interest rate by 25 bps from 2.50% to 2.75% and on fixed deposits maturing in 30 days to 3 months Axis Bank has hiked the interest rate by 25 bps from 3% to 3.25%. Fixed deposits maturing in 3 months to 6 months will now fetch an interest rate of 3.75% which was earlier 3.50% a hike of 25 bps. On fixed deposits maturing in 6 months to 7 months and 7 months to 8 months, the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 4.65% and 4.40% respectively and fixed deposits maturing in 8 months to 9 months will continue to offer an interest rate of 4.65%.

Axis Bank FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days the bank has hiked the interest rate by 25 bps from 2.50% to 2.75% and on fixed deposits maturing in 30 days to 3 months Axis Bank has hiked the interest rate by 25 bps from 3% to 3.25%. Fixed deposits maturing in 3 months to 6 months will now fetch an interest rate of 3.75% which was earlier 3.50% a hike of 25 bps. On fixed deposits maturing in 6 months to 7 months and 7 months to 8 months, the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 4.65% and 4.40% respectively and fixed deposits maturing in 8 months to 9 months will continue to offer an interest rate of 4.65%.

The interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 9 months to 1 year will continue at 4.75%, while the interest rate on term deposits maturing in 1 year to 1 year and 11 days will stay constant at 5.45%. On fixed deposits maturing in 1 year 11 days to 1 year 25 days, Axis Bank will continue to give an interest rate of 5.75%, and on fixed deposits maturing in 1 year 25 days to 2 years, the bank will continue to promise an interest rate of 5.60%. On term deposits maturing in 2 to 5 years, the bank will continue to pay an interest rate of 5.70%, and on fixed deposits maturing in 5 to 10 years, it will pay an interest rate of 5.75%.

The interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 9 months to 1 year will continue at 4.75%, while the interest rate on term deposits maturing in 1 year to 1 year and 11 days will stay constant at 5.45%. On fixed deposits maturing in 1 year 11 days to 1 year 25 days, Axis Bank will continue to give an interest rate of 5.75%, and on fixed deposits maturing in 1 year 25 days to 2 years, the bank will continue to promise an interest rate of 5.60%. On term deposits maturing in 2 to 5 years, the bank will continue to pay an interest rate of 5.70%, and on fixed deposits maturing in 5 to 10 years, it will pay an interest rate of 5.75%.

View Full Image
Axis Bank FD Rates
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Axis Bank FD Rates
Click on the image to enlarge

Axis Bank FD Rates For Senior Citizens

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days, senior citizens will get an interest rate of 2.75% and on fixed deposits maturing in 30 days to 3 months, senior citizens will now get an interest rate of 3.25%. Fixed deposits maturing in 3 months to 6 months will continue to fetch an interest rate of 3.75% and term deposits maturing in 6 months to 7 months senior citizens will now get an interest rate of 4.90%. Senior citizens will now get an interest rate of 4.65% and 4.90% on fixed deposits maturing in 7 months to 8 months and 8 months to 9 months. On fixed deposits maturing in 9 months to 1 year, senior citizens will now get an interest rate of 5.00%.

Axis Bank FD Rates For Senior Citizens

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days, senior citizens will get an interest rate of 2.75% and on fixed deposits maturing in 30 days to 3 months, senior citizens will now get an interest rate of 3.25%. Fixed deposits maturing in 3 months to 6 months will continue to fetch an interest rate of 3.75% and term deposits maturing in 6 months to 7 months senior citizens will now get an interest rate of 4.90%. Senior citizens will now get an interest rate of 4.65% and 4.90% on fixed deposits maturing in 7 months to 8 months and 8 months to 9 months. On fixed deposits maturing in 9 months to 1 year, senior citizens will now get an interest rate of 5.00%.

View Full Image
Axis Bank FD Rates
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Axis Bank FD Rates
Click on the image to enlarge

Senior citizens will now get an interest rate of 6.20% on fixed deposits maturing in 1 year to 1 year 11 days and they will get an interest rate of 6.50% on term deposits maturing in 1 year 11 days to 1 year 25 days. Fixed deposits maturing in 1 year 25 days to 2 years will now pay an interest rate of 6.35% to senior citizens, and term deposits maturing in 2 years to 5 years will pay an interest rate of 6.45% to senior citizens. On fixed deposits maturing in 5 years to 10 years, senior citizens will get an interest rate of 6.50%.

Senior citizens will now get an interest rate of 6.20% on fixed deposits maturing in 1 year to 1 year 11 days and they will get an interest rate of 6.50% on term deposits maturing in 1 year 11 days to 1 year 25 days. Fixed deposits maturing in 1 year 25 days to 2 years will now pay an interest rate of 6.35% to senior citizens, and term deposits maturing in 2 years to 5 years will pay an interest rate of 6.45% to senior citizens. On fixed deposits maturing in 5 years to 10 years, senior citizens will get an interest rate of 6.50%.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.