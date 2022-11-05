Axis Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) by up to 115 bps2 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2022, 02:46 PM IST
- Axis Bank, one of India's leading private sector banks, increased interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore.
Axis Bank, one of India's leading private sector banks, increased interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore. According to the bank's website, the new rates are in effect as of today, November 5, 2022. Following the modification, the bank increased interest rates on deposits with maturities ranging from 46 days to 10 years by up to 115 bps. Axis Bank is now offering interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.50% to 6.50% for the general public and 3.50% to 7.25% for senior citizens. Deposits with maturities between three and ten years will now have a maximum interest rate of 7.25% for senior citizens and 6.50% for the general public.