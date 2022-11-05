Axis Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) by up to 115 bps

Axis Bank FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 45 days will continue to offer an interest rate of 3.50% but on deposits maturing in 46 days to 60 days the bank has hiked the interest rate by 50 bps from 3.50% to 4%. Deposits maturing in 61 days to 3 months will now offer an interest rate of 4.50% which was 4% earlier a hike of 50 bps and deposits maturing in 3 months to 6 months will now fetch an interest rate of 4.50% a hike of 25 bps from 4.25%. Axis Bank has hiked interest rate by 50 bps from 5% to 5.50% on deposits maturing in 6 months to 9 months and the bank has hiked interest rate by 75 bps from 5% to 5.75% on deposits maturing in 9 months to 1 year.