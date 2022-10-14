Axis Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) by up to 75 bps2 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 03:15 PM IST
- The private sector lender Axis Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr
The private sector lender Axis Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on October 14, 2022. The bank raised interest rates in response to the modification by up to 75 basis points. Axis Bank is now offering interest rates on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.50% to 6.10% for the general public and 3.50% to 6.85% for senior citizens.