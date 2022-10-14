Axis Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) by up to 75 bps

On deposits with maturities between 6 and 9 months, Axis Bank increased interest rates by 35 basis points, from 4.65% to 5%. The bank increased interest rates on deposits maturing in 10 months to 1 year from 4.75% to 5.00% by 25 basis points, and Axis Bank increased interest rates on deposits maturing in 1 year to 1 year 11 days from 5.45% to 6.10% by 65 basis points. Deposits maturing between 1 year 11 days and 1 year 25 days will now earn an interest rate of 6.10%, up from 5.75% previously—a 35 basis point increase—and deposits maturing between 1 year 25 days and 15 months will now earn an interest rate of 6.10%, up from 5.60% previously—a 50 basis point increase.

