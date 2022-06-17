Axis Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits of 1 to 5 years: Check details2 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2022, 06:33 PM IST
Axis Bank, a private sector lender, has raised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore. The bank made this announcement on June 16, 2022, and as a result of the interest rate modification, the bank increased interest rates on fixed deposits of one to five years.