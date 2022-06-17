Axis Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits of 1 to 5 years: Check details

Axis Bank FD Rates

The bank will provide interest rates of 2.50 per cent and 3 per cent on fixed deposits of 7 days to 29 days and 30 days to 3 months. Axis Bank will continue to provide interest rates of 3.50 per cent and 4.40 per cent on term deposits maturing in 3 months to 6 months and 6 months to 9 months. Deposits maturing in 9 months to less than 1 year will continue to collect 4.75 per cent interest, but deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 1 year 11 days will receive 5.45 per cent interest, a 20 basis point increase.