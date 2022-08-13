Axis Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits on this tenure2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2022, 04:09 PM IST
The private sector lender Axis Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new interest rates are effective from 11/08/2022. Following the revision, the bank has hiked the interest rates on fixed deposits maturing in 17 months to less than 18 months.