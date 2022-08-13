Axis Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits on this tenure

Axis Bank FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days, the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 2.50% and on fixed deposits maturing in 30 days to 3 months, the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 3.00%. On term deposits maturing in 3 months to 6 months, Axis Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 4.65% and on term deposits maturing in 7 months to 8 months, the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 4.40%. Fixed deposits maturing in 8 months in 9 months will continue to offer an interest rate of 4.65% and fixed deposits maturing in 9 months to 1 year will continue to offer an interest rate of 4.75%.