Axis Bank hikes lending rates by 30 bps across tenures. Check new interest rates

One of the leading private sector bankers, Axis Bank has hiked its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 30 basis points across tenures. With that, term loans linked to MCLR are likely to see their interest rates go up. Hence, EMIs may also rise further. The new MCLR rates have come into effect from December 17, 2022.

