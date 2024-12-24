Axis Bank IndianOil credit card is a co-branded credit card which is offered by Axis Bank providing you with exclusive offers and cashbacks on fuel transactions. If you are someone who spends a considerable amount of money on fuel refills, then this credit card is an option for you to consider.

Key features of Axis Bank IndianOil credit card Welcome benefit: Earn rewards points equal to the amount you spend on your first transaction within the first month. You can earn a maximum 1250 EDGE reward points that is equal to ₹ 250.

Fuel surcharge waiver: Enjoy 1% fuel surcharge (up to Rs. 50) waiver on fuel spends of ₹400 to ₹4,000 at all petrol pumps.

Annual fee waiver: Avail annual fee waiver after spending ₹3.5 lakh annually.

Movie benefits: Book movies through BookMyShow and enjoy an extra 10% discount.

Dining discount: Save up to 15% (max ₹500 per month) on dining bills over ₹2,500 at EazyDiner’s partner restaurants.

Fees and charges Annual fee:Rs. 500 + GST

Renewal fee Rs. 500 + GST

Fee waiver:Enjoy fee waiver on annual spends of over 3.5 lakh

Who should get the Axis Bank IndianOil Credit Card? You should get this credit card if you are someone who wants to save on your everyday fuel expenses. You can also enjoy other benefits with the card and get cashbacks and reward points every time you use the card for transactions.

Another aspect you must analyse is the annual fee as well as the non fuel benefits. You will be required to spend at least 3.5 lakh on your credit card in order to be eligible for an annual fee waiver. Hence, if you fail to reach the threshold, you will be liable to pay the annual fee.

You must also understand that this credit card is specially designed for fuel transactions. Although it does offer discounts and cashbacks on non fuel transactions, you must align them with your lifestyle. If you are unsure of your needs, then you must explore other options as well and compare them so that you can find the card which suits you best.

If you are a regular customer of Indian Oil, then this co branded credit card can be a great value to you. With the cashbacks and fee waiver, you can considerably save on your everyday fuel expenses.

Conclusion Credit cards are not just a luxury but have become a need in today’s times. However, they can also lead you to spontaneous shopping which can lead to a hefty bill at the end of the month. You must be mindful of your spending habits in order to avoid any financial burden which you may not be able to afford.