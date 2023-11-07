Axis Bank inks an MoU with IRMA to promote financial inclusion and literacy in India. Details here
Financial inclusion and literacy are undeniably crucial, yet frequently underappreciated concepts, especially in a diverse country like India with varying degrees of financial awareness among its population. Axis Bank and the IRMA have forged an agreement to champion these ideals in India.
Just a few days ahead of “National Education Day" observed on November 11 every year, Axis Bank and the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on November 06, 2023. The idea behind entering the MoU is to establish the Axis Bank Chair for financial inclusion at IRMA. Established for five years, the Chair’s primary objectives include conducting research, fostering closer collaboration between the industry and academia, promoting thought leadership, and advocating for policy development. The Chair’s overarching goal is to enhance and expedite the advancement of financial inclusion (FI) and financial literacy in India.